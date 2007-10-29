Building A Successful Career In Search Marketing

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- OMLogic's co-founder, Pradeep Chopra, will be the guest on Internet radio show at eMarketing Talk Show on 4 PM PST, Friday, Oct 26 2007. Pradeep will speak on what it takes to build a successful career in SEM (Search Engine Marketing).



Pradeep will speak on various facets of building a career in Search Engine Marketing. His talk will include the opportunity of being an SEM professional, factors driving new career opportunities for current and budding SEM professionals, various SEM job profiles and related skill sets, latest trends and hot verticals in Search Marketing. At the end of the show, a participant will be present to the kinds of opportunities available in the SEM industry and what it takes to grab them. If you are an SEM professional or you want to start a career in the SEM industry you may want to attend this show. Check out http://www.emarketingtalkshow.com to know more about this event.



Pradeep Chopra is an Online Marketing consultant, an international speaker and an Indian entrepreneur with over 8 years of experience of building a gl'obal brand. He spoke on Search Engine Marketing careers at SES (Search Engine Strategies) Conference at San Jose in August this year. Pradeep also founded OM Careers, world's first Online Marketing careers community. Visit http://www.omcareers.org to know more about this community.



The eMarketing Talk Show is an Internet radio show on Internet marketing. It offers audio files with interviewing experts on various topics related to Internet marketing. A few thousand people listen to it each month. It is broadcast live from World Talk Radio studios every Friday at 4pm PST. Past shows are archived and accessible around the clock from the website.



