The Defense Acquisition University Selects the Universal Imaging Utility to Streamline Systems Management

Binary Research International (BRI), the authority on cloning and migration since 1997 and part of the company that created the industry-leading cloning solution now known as Symantec Ghost, today announced that the Defense Acquisition University has chosen the Universal Imaging Utility (UIU) software to simplify systems management. The University purchased 2,000 UIU licenses to streamline and standardize system updates.



The UIU, developed by Big Bang LLC, simplifies systems management by reducing the number of Master Image files needed by a company’s IT department. IT professionals can now install an Image on disparate hardware platforms in as little as 30 minutes, making it practical to conduct more frequent Imaging. This means application updates and operating system patches, essential to protecting against security incursions, can undergo deployment more often and more conveniently than without the UIU.



"Prior to purchasing the UIU, we had to maintain and store 10 different images for our faculty, staff, and classroom PCs,” said Danny Facciola, Network Security and Operations Center, Defense Acquisition University. “Now we have one Master Image that we can update and rollout quickly, easily meeting the requirements of the University. We estimate that the UIU saves us 40 man hours each month. In addition, we can now allocate part of our IT administration budget to be used on major initiatives, due to the labor savings we experience using the UIU to update our systems."



“The Universal Imaging Utility significantly cuts the time and labor required for systems management,” said Jim Szopinski, Vice President, Binary Research. “It cuts tasks that can take countless hours down to a mere fraction of the time spent previously. The UIU plays an important role in an organization’s overall systems management strategy, taking the headache out of keeping device drivers up-to-date by including an extensive driver database to ensure that each machine receives the correct drivers.”



The UIU, introduced in 2004 by Big Bang LLC and distributed exclusively by BRI, provides a solution for those who typically spend an unprofitable amount of company time maintaining, upgrading, cloning and deploying hundreds or thousands of computers within an organization. Designed to work with leading Windows hard drive cloning and data back-up software solutions such as Symantec Ghost, Altiris Migration Suite, Novell ZENworks, Acronis True Image and others, the UIU makes it possible for these programs to create a single hard disk copy or Image that will work with virtually any business-class computer platform and configuration. Deploying this clean Image can be the fastest and best way to clean up computers compromised by viruses, spyware and missing or bad drivers.



Licensing for the UIU 3.5 is per-seat and is based on the number of computers receiving an Image that was prepared with the UIU. Pricing starts at $20.14 per-seat for up to 199 computers and goes down to $9.66 for 5,000 or more licenses. For more information about the UIU or for a free trial download, visit www.BinaryResearch.net.



About Binary Research International Inc.

Founded in 1997, Binary Research International was a subsidiary of Binary Research Ltd., the original developer of Ghost, now known as Symantec Ghost. While BRI continues to sell, train and consult in the use of Ghost, their Developer Services Division has introduced several new software products to the U.S. market, including Death2Spam, NetIQ’s Marshal products, RemotelyAnywhere, Liquid Media and the UIU. For more information, visit http://www.BinaryResearch.net.



About Big Bang LLC

Big Bang LLC, formerly Big Bang Training, is a training and network consulting firm located in Milwaukee, Wis. Their expertise centers on Symantec Ghost and working with corporations on the best practices involving cloning utilities. For more information, visit http://www.uiu4you.com.



