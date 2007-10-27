Colgate - Palmolive's Unique Oral Health Month Promotion

Gurgaon, Haryana, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2007 -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care, has taken the viral route to spread the message of good oral health as part of its initiative to offer free dental check ups during Oral Health Month.



Leveraging the growing Internet space, the new viral campaign seeks to reach younger, urban audiences with a futuristic video that shows a new species – germosaurus – wreaking havoc in 3000 AD. The video, which can be viewed at http://www.attackofthegermosaurus.com, goes on to rewind back to the present with a simple message “Don’t Play God to a New Species – Get a dental check up instead”. Visitors to the site are invited to share names and addresses of friends so that the message of good oral health via the germosaurus can be spread virally.



During Oral Health Month 2007, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has used a 360 degree approach to raise awareness through a combination of television, print, radio, hoarding, online ads and a series of below-the-line activities.



ABOUT ORAL HEALTH MONTH 2007

Oral Health Month (OHM) is an intensive month-long oral health awareness campaign that will run through October 2007 to establish and promote the importance of good oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups. Organized by Colgate and IDA, the theme for Oral Health Month 2007 is 'Mission: Towards Zero Tooth Decay' and focuses on spreading awareness to the rural population about common oral health problems. Oral Health Month 2007 has outreach events taking place across 175 cities including free dental check-ups and oral care education in schools and villages. In order to broaden coverage and build awareness, Oral Health Month 2007 has expanded its reach to cover 175 cities and towns across 19 states all over the country touching even 250 rural and remote corners. This is up from 102 cities covered in 2006. Dental mobile vans and camps organized across the country will spread awareness on oral hygiene and conduct free dental check-ups. Oral Health Month 2007 has also staged a unique Brush Up Challenge which is attempting to break the existing Guinness World Record™ for simultaneous brushing by people at multiple locations. For more information about OHM visit: http://www.oralhealthmonth.co.in.



ABOUT COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is India’s leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products with multiple benefits at various price points. The range includes toothpastes, toothpowder and toothbrushes under the 'Colgate' brand, as well as a specialised range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. These have become an essential part of daily oral hygiene and therapeutic oral care in India. The Company also provides a range of personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name. Colgate has been ranked as India’s Most Trusted Brand across all categories for four consecutive years in 2003 to 2007 by Brand Equity’s Most Trusted Brand Survey. Prior to this, Colgate was also rated as the #1 brand by the A&M- MODE Annual Survey for India’s Top Brands for eight out of nine years during the period 1992 to 2001. For more information about Colgate's business and products, visit the Company's website on the Internet at http://www.colgate.co.in.

