Scottish Writer, Peter May, Wins French Literary Award

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India and Cognac, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Scottish author Peter May has won the 2007 PRIX INTRAMUROS at Cognac's annual Festival of Crime Writing, "Polar & Co". May received the award on October 19 at a reception in the historic Chateau Otard in Cognac, birthplace of François Premier.



May found himself facing all-French competition In the final shortlist of seven writers for France’s most unusual literary award.



The Prix Intramuros - literally, “within the walls” - is decided by juries made up of inmates in French penitentiaries. The shortlisted authors were required to arrive at the book festival a day early to present themselves at various French jails for interviews with the detainees, who had already read all of the books.



After deliberation, the prisoners awarded the prize to May for “Snakehead” (Cadavres Chinois à Houston) the fourth in his critically-acclaimed China Thrillers series of books, which was published in France this year. “Snakehead” will be published in the USA in 2008. May’s China Thrillers were first published in the UK.



May has had a house in France for 20 years and has lived there full-time since 2003. This is the second time that his books have been honored in his adopted home. French Elle Magazine shortlisted the first of his China Thrillers series, "The Firemaker" for their Grand Prix of Literature two years ago.



Peter May will visit the USA in February/March 2008 for a book-signing and wine-tasting tour, to promote “The Critic” the second in his new series of books, The Enzo Files, which are set in France.













