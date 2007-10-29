Nuxeo Releases Version 5.1 of Its Open Source Ecm Platform With a Focus on Soa, Scalability and Support.

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Nuxeo, the pioneer and leader of open source ECM (Enterprise Content Management), announces Nuxeo Enterprise Platform 5.1, a new version of its ECM platform. This release is largely distinguished by its service-oriented architecture (SOA), scalability and flexibility. A high level of support is also be available to address the needs of systems integrators implementing the platform.



A extensible service-oriented architecture



The Nuxeo software is based on the Nuxeo Service Platform (SP), a service platform designed specifically for ECM that manages tasks like storage, indexing, search, security, workflow, archiving and much more. Application developers can access these services by embedding the platform core in their Java applications or through distributed technologies typically found within an SOA development such as Java EE remoting, or SOAP and REST Web Services.



The platform itself is completely extensible because it is built entirely on an infrastructure of plug-ins and extension points based on the OSGi standard. Developers and integrators can easily create custom configurations and extensions by simply creating a set of plug-ins to adapt the platform without having to touch the platform code.



Stefane Fermigier, CEO of Nuxeo said: “Integrators benefit from being able to deliver ECM projects much more quickly and easily, and software developers can use our technologies freely in their applications due to our business-friendly open source licensing.”



The main innovations of Nuxeo 5.1 include:



- Advanced search service.



- Enhanced horizontal scalability.



- Electronic and physical records management.



- Data import/export service: designed to both facilitate migration from legacy systems and to ensure that platform users will never be held hostage by their technology providers.



“Nuxeo Service Platform, built on industry standards (such as Java EE 5 and OSGi), offers a complete range of component-based services making it possible to quickly build ECM applications. Nuxeo strengthens its technological advantage, with the help of a dynamic ecosystem, and positions us to inject new energy and innovation into the ECM market,” explains Eric Barroca, Executive VP in charge of Operations.



ABOUT NUXEO

Nuxeo is dedicated to developing and supporting the Nuxeo Platform, enterprise content management software based on Java EE 5 technologies and the vision of an ‘ERP for documents’. The company develops and implements its software according to the Open Source model, with zero-cost licenses and a subscription model based on the number of deployments and not on the number of users. Active in this market since 2001, Nuxeo has provided complete ECM solutions for many large companies, making it a pioneer and leader in the Open Source ECM revolution. Nuxeo works in collaboration with a network of integration partners such as Atos Origin, Business & Decision, Capgemini, Eurocis, LogicaCMG/Unilog and many others, providing user