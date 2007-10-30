DriverMax Helps Users Backup their Windows Vista and XP Drivers

Bucharest, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Innovative Solutions announces today the release of DriverMax 3, a powerful driver management utility for Windows Vista and XP. Featuring a fast and accurate driver backup and installation engine, the application gives you the ability to backup all your drivers to a folder or ZIP file, in just a few minutes. DriverMax also provides a detailed report about all the drivers installed on your computer. In case you need to reinstall Windows, DriverMax can reinstall all the drivers from your backup in one easy step which only takes one or two minutes.



This saves a lot of time when compared with the usual chore of digging through tens of CDs in search for the original driver CDs which came with your computer and then going through several manual driver installations and Windows restarts. DriverMax turns this into an easy 2 minute task with only one restart necessary.



DriverMax also shines when you have to reinstall Windows Vista or Windows XP, but the driver CDs which came with the computer are no longer available. DriverMax can save all your installed drivers to a folder or .ZIP file and after reinstalling Windows Vista or XP it will easily install all the drivers back.



The current revision of DriverMax runs on Windows Vista and Windows XP.



Pricing and Availability



DriverMax 3 is free and runs under Windows Vista and Windows XP. The program can be downloaded from http://www.innovative-sol.com/drivermax



ABOUT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Innovative Solutions is a software company based in Bucharest, Romania. Founded in 1997 by two leading software engineers, Daniel Statescu and Dan Armano, the company specializes in developing utilities and security software for Windows. Thanks to popular products such as Advanced Uninstaller PRO, Innovative System Optimizer and Advanced Task Manager, the company has become well known to customers from over 30 countries, including USA, UK and Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.innovative-sol.com

