Scrub Balls Eliminate Allergic Reactions to Detergent Residues

Independent laboratory tests on Scrub Balls carried out by Intertek Labtest have proved that using Scrub Balls significantly reduces the residual detergent left behind in clothes and therefore reduces the possibility of allergic reaction to detergents. After only 10 washes using British Standards 14000 methodologies the clothes tested already showed a 25 % reduction in residual detergent and all this time still being very environmentally friendly.



What is Detergent Residue?

Detergent residue is the film left on fabric by detergents. Detergent residue builds up on all items that are washed in your machine – baby clothes, your clothes, bedding, etc. But usually you will notice it only when dealing with a fabric that is supposed to be either waterproof or absorbent.



Experience tells us the accumulated build-up of undissolved detergent residues in your clothing is responsible for many skin irritations and the accelerated wear that many types of clothes demonstrate after months of washing.



As we become more conscious to our surroundings and the environment more and more people are recognizing that being "chemically sensitive" is a very real physical condition that causes untold misery and discomfort.



Scrub Balls were created to reduce the amount of detergent used in washing our clothes and it soon became evident from users comments that using Scrub Balls was in some way helping to eliminate allergic reactions to wearing certain clothes, well now Scrub Balls have been proven scientifically to reduce the residual detergent, saving you money and also helping save the environment for future generations.



With nearly every day scientists around the world discovering new facts pointing to global warming destroying our planet at a frightening ever increasing rate here’s an opportunity to help slow things down and even save money too.

