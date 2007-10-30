Walker's Research Releases the 2008 Corporate Directory of U.S. Public Companies

Branford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Looking for targeted customers, new investments, strategic partners, competitive data, or a career change?



The Corporate Directory of U.S. Public Companies, completely updated and revised annually since 1989, provides a wealth of useful information on over 10,000 publicly traded companies on the New York or American stock exchanges, NASDAQ, or other over-the-counter markets (including 1,200 foreign companies filing American Depository Receipts). Each listing consists of comprehensive financial profile of each company that includes sales, income, earnings per share data; total number of shareholders, and other key financial ratios include name, full names of officers and directors with their titles, ages and salaries.



While many businesses subscribe to a variety of different business references, The Corporate Directory stands out for several reasons. It provides much more financial information that the others, with five years of sales/income/ earning per share and balance sheet statistics. It also includes "insider" information such as total shares owned by officers and total number of shareholders. With the print directory you also get a FREE single user license of the The Corporate Online Directory, which includes a database of 50,000 public and private companies, and over 500,000 executives with lots of valuable information. The online database can be searched our powerful search engine and over 25 different paramaters. For so much information, it's modestly priced at $288 pre-publication offer.



ABOUT WALKER’S RESEARCH

Walker’s Research (http://www.walkersresearch.com) is a premier publisher of high-quality business information and business search tools. Since 1983, Walker’s Research has been empowering its customers with business search tools for sales, marketing, executive search, investment research and business information needs. Our mission is to provide our customers at affordable prices, high quality business information and business search tools that are comprehensive and easy to use. Over the last 23 years, we have served the nation’s leading public and business libraries, law offices, investment banks, financial institutions, executive search firms, placement offices, and hundreds of small individual businesses. A highly experienced team of business executives, some of whom have experience in running world-class Fortune-100 business operations, leads Walker’s Research.

