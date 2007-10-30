2x Software’s Usa General Manager John Haskins Is Interviewed by SKY Radio

Irving, Texas -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- On Tuesday 26 Oct 2007 John Haskins General Manager of 2X Software USA made his national radio debut giving an interview to Ron Cassel personality of SKY RADIO. In This interview John explains how server based computing, will be vital to companies, as the demand for manageable, low energy consuming and affordable IT infrastructure explodes. Further in this interview John describes how 2X ThinClientServer and 2X ApplicationServer integrate in companies’ IT environments.



The interview will be broadcasted on Sky Radio. The complete broadcast of the interview is now available at http://www.2x.com/news/radiointerview.wma



"This past year has seen thin client computing accelerate tremendously in comparison with other IT market segments. This process is fuelled by the continuous fat client security, energy consumption and administration problems. Over the past years, our team has developed a strong product portfolio of thin client computing software and we are excited that John had the opportunity to explain the 2X server based computing approach to interested SKY Radio listeners." announced Nikolaos Makris, CEO 2X



ABOUT 2X

2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer Enterprise and PXES editions, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services, and 2X TerminalServer for Linux. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de, www.2xsoftware.it, www.2xsoftware.fr, www.2xsoftware.es.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

