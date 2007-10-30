Vancouver Classic Motorcycle Builder Unveils “The Old School” American Look With Today’s Technology And Reliability

Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- The Old School Motorcycle Company today, announces, not only the launch of its interactive web site www.oldschoolmotorcycles.com, but unveils the Company’s newest re-creations of an American Icon Motorcycle, says Simon Sorriento, President and CEO.



“We are excited about the Time Bandit Classic because it is based on an old 1941 design. Features include an 84 cubic inch new Knucklehead motor, updated mechanical brakes, 5 gallon gas tanks, black powder-coated Springer forks and handlebars, 12 volt generator with auto-advance distributor, foot shift and, in keeping with tradition, a kick start” explains Sorriento. “We are also pleased to announce the Time Traveler Deluxe based on a 1965 Classic where its features include an 88 cubic inch new Panhead motor, 5 speed transmission, disc brakes, chain rear drive, electric start, kick start, and 5 gallon gas tanks”, Sorriento adds.



The Old School Motorcycle Company was established in 2004 by Sorriento, after pondering the idea for several years. As a motorcycle enthusiast and custom builder, he had always felt that there was an appreciation and respect for the classics. Sorriento explains that each motorcycle he builds has its own character and back story, which ultimately adds to the nostalgic feel of the era. In fact, even the company’s motto is “recreating American icons with today’s technology”.



Sorriento says, “the attention these motorcycles create is amazing”. Sorriento tells the story of a grandmother who recalled the day her future husband rode up to her house on a 1947 Knucklehead to pick her up for their first date. They were supposed to have dinner then go dancing, however those plans fell through and they rode around on that motorcycle all evening.



Also available is a custom clothing line the company has developed. Everything is designed and made in Vancouver. Sorriento works closely with the local clothing companies to make sure that quality in the clothing line is top notch. He reveals that he is involved in every aspect of his company from clothes to photo shoots.



ABOUT OLD SCHOOL MOTORCYCLE COMPANY

Old School Motorcycle is a Canadian owned and operated Company with its first retail outlet in Burnaby, British Columbia. http://www.oldschoolmotorcycles.com







Company Web Site: www.oldschoolmotorcycles.com



