Software602 Releases 602LAN SUITE 5 Groupware, Web Based Collaboration and Messaging Server

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Software602, Inc. releases 602LAN SUITE 5 Groupware, integrated collaboration and messaging solution for Microsoft Windows. 602LAN SUITE 5 Groupware builds on the success of 602LAN SUITE 2004 by adding advanced web collaboration and messaging features along with high-performance SQL server data storage to offer an affordable replacement for Microsoft Exchange.



The all-new Groupware Client integrates e-mail, public folders, contacts, tasks, shared calendars, and online document sharing into a rich browser-based interface providing access to all groupware functionality from anywhere using a standard web browser. Diverse desktop compatibility includes: native support for Microsoft Outlook (using the Outlook Connector), Mozilla Thunderbird (using the XPI add-on), and any standards-based SMTP / POP / IMAP client.



All incoming and outgoing messages are saved to a SQL based read-only archive that cannot be modified. The full-text search engine can quickly find any e-mail, contact, calendar or document object. Create, share, and publish documents online with shared document storage accessible from a web browser, FTP client, or WebDAV.



602LAN SUITE 5 Groupware includes anti-virus protection and will automatically scan all e-mail and attachments for viruses and malware. The SMTP server provides a multi-layered approach to fighting spam that includes: Directory Harvest Attack protection, Bayesian filtering, e-mail per hour quotas, reverse DNS verification, and DNSBL.



602LAN SUITE 5 Groupware accounts can be now synchronized from Active Directory and multiple servers can be updated through LDAP directory services.



Although originally designed for small and medium-sized businesses, 602LAN SUITE 5 Groupware’s simplified e-mail, contacts, shared calendars and documents management can improve collaboration for all types of organizations.



Pricing starts at $499.95 per server, which includes a 10 user license and an annual anti-virus subscription. Additional user licenses can be purchased in 5, 20, or 100 add-on user packs. The Outlook Connector is available for an additional cost.



Learn more and download the trial here:



http://www.software602.com/products/groupware/



ABOUT SOFTWARE602, INC.

Software602, Inc. is an international software vendor providing technology for businesses. It is based in Jacksonville, Florida with customers in over 200 countries.



Its most popular products are 602LAN SUITE - Secure mail server with anti-virus & anti-spam, built-in firewall with NAT and proxy for controlled Internet sharing, along with Print2PDF Server Edition - An affordable PDF converter for organizations and Print2PDF Conversion Server - High-performance Adobe PDF generator server.



For more information, visit: http://www.software602.com/

