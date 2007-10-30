Carlos Arvizu Sr. Uses IDX Broker to Open up Real Estate Options for California Consumers

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- IDX, Inc. brings its time- saving search tool to Prudential California Realty through Carlos Arvizu’s website. IDX provides Arvizu with a mode for linking consumers and potential leads to the thousands of property listings on the Southern California MLS (SoCal). Now, anyone who has internet access can view and search through prospective properties on Carlos Arvizu’s site.



IDX simplifies information dissemination for the real estate agent. IDX Broker extracts the necessary and valuable property information from the SoCal Multiple Listing Service Information Network and transmits it directly to Arvizu’s website. In addition to providing access to this information that until now was only available to realtors, IDX formats the raw data into a user-friendly search form that is based on the agent’s specifications. With options such as lead management tools, traffic reporting, and customer updates, this software adds convenience and value to any real estate agent’s website.



The look and details of the integrated IDX search tool is up the realtor and fully customizable from Arvizu’s own computer. He can log onto his administrative access page and download lead data and create any changes that he feels will further benefit his realty business.



ABOUT CARLOS ARVIZU SR.

He is a native Californian, serving southern California for more than 20 years. He has specialized not only in the sale of single family residences, income properties, condos and townhouses, he has also acted as an Investment Counselor to many 1st time buyers, and have been awarded the designation of Senior Real Estate Specialist by the Senior Advantage Real Estate Council.



He has made a difference in the lives of many of the top real estate professionals, as well as many home buyers and sellers alike. He is the author of a Real Estate Training Manual "The Nuts & Bolts of Real Estate Sales" currently being published by Author House Publication for beginning real estate agents.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Massachusetts and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

