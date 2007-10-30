IDX Broker Provides a Field of Options for Sellers Choice Real Estate Agent, Nancy Fields

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of IDX Broker to Realtor Nancy Fields website. A real estate agent with Sellers Choice Real Estate, Fields is now, with the use of the IDX service, able to easily provide property information to interested consumers without the previously required time investment. Now, IDX Inc. takes care of pulling the property listing information from the Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) and provides the details in an easy to access format on Nancy Fields website for potential leads to peruse.



The information gathered by IDX is presented automatically and daily, making it both current and reliable. Because IDX Broker is seamlessly integrated within Nancy Fields website, it enhances, not detracts from the existing pages. The agent has administrative access to the details of her IDX forms, which gives her the ability to change presentation, style and content from her own computer.



Not only does IDX Broker connect consumers with thousands of property listings from the RMLS, but it provides Fields with the tools to develop new leads through the use of lead management tools, traffic reporting, and lead trend tracking. Her customers are better served with options such as saved searches; personal criteria based searches and emailed updates of potential property matches. This cuts down on not only the customer’s time, but the agents as well, leaving Fields with more time to develop the beneficial agent/consumer relationships.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

