Fernandez Capital Launches New Starboyant Clothing Line

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Fernandez Capital LLC announced the launch of the Starboyant brand, a cutting-edge and stylish new high-end clothing line.



The Starboyant clothing line will provide premier fashion to individuals during its introduction through its website at Starboyant.com. The website provides 24/7 support and is available in the English language. Starboyant also has plans to expand further into many different forms of apparel as well as to accept retail partners soon. The U.S. apparel market had total sales of $173 billion in 2005, according to the Wall Street Journal.



"Starboyant is a popular new high-end clothing line for people that care about how they look. Our designs are unique and products made up of the highest quality fabrics. For us, it is about more than fashion--it is a statement that we want the best.," said Carlos T. Fernandez, president and CEO of Fernandez Capital LLC.



"Starboyant is inspired by hip hop and rock music and represents the combination and collaboration of both of these great cultures. Starboyant represents a new way of thinking...a new way of being...a new way of life."



Starboyant will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fernandez Capital LLC.



ABOUT FERNANDEZ CAPITAL

Fernandez Capital LLC is a private investment firm that invests in extraordinary entrepreneurs and promising companies that are currently in the early stages of business. The firm's industry focus is on traditional media, new media, retail, and Internet business services. It is a limited liability corporation formed in the state of Delaware of the United States with principal offices located in New York City.

