Manuka Honey Destroys Staph Infections

Eastport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (more commonly known as MRSA or Staph infection) is an infection caused by a group of bacteria called staphylococcus aureus. Problems occur if Staphyloccocus aureus bacteria are able to enter the body through a cut or wound. The battle against MRSA wound infection is becoming more difficult as antibiotic resistance is widespread and the incidence of MRSA increases.



The bacterium Staphylococcus aureus is often found on the skin or nose. These bacteria can cause anything from minor skin infections and boils to such potentially life-threatening diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis and toxic shock syndrome. Once MRSA is in the bloodstream, it can attack vital organs and become fatal. MRSA was first discovered in hospital settings, therefore MRSA has been nick named the ‘Hospital Superbug’ or HA-MRSA (Hospital Associated MRSA). About 500,000 hospital patients in the United States develop staph infections every year. However, MRSA is no longer exclusively found in hospital environments. MRSA can now also be contracted in community settings and is called CA-MRSA, meaning Community Associated MRSA. These infections seem to be increasingly resistant to the penicillin-related antibiotics used to treat them.



The reason why medication has become ineffective in treating MRSA is because bacteria have the capability to change, mutate and adapt, which allows them to become resistant to antibiotics. However, recent studies have found that Active Manuka Honey is an effective antibacterial treatment for MRSA infected wounds. "Manuka Honey dressings for wounds are now available and are helpful in preventing the spread of MRSA," says Frank Buonanotte, CEO of Honeymark International, a manufacturer of health care products containing Active Manuka Honey as a healing agent. "Manuka Honey has medicinal qualities not found in other types of honey. Manuka Honey has been highly effective in many cases where conventional medicines have not been successful in controlling the MRSA infection."



Clinical trials have concluded that the antibacterial potency of Manuka Honey is well in excess of that needed to stop the growth of MRSA and VRE. Under laboratory conditions the unusual antibacterial activity of Manuka Honey is about twice as great as the hydrogen peroxide activity of other honeys. "Honeymark has developed a First Aid Antiseptic Lotion made with Active Manuka Honey that is extremely effective in treating wounds infected with MRSA," says Buonanotte. "With Staph infections becoming more widespread, this product has become a necessary alternative to antibiotics."



