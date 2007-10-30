Dedicated Server store offers FREE SETUP

Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Dedicated Server Store (www.dedicatedserverstore.com) a subsidiary of Stealth - ISS Inc. (www.stealth-iss.com) has announced today as of November 1, 2007 it will offer free setup for all dedicated servers. The offer is valid for new as well as existing clients.



Dedicated Servers Store will be providing a free setup for all dedicated servers. The standard setup fee for a month-to-month contract is $250 but is waived for all 6 or 12 months agreements. As of November 1, 2007 Dedicated server store will offer free setup for all new and existing customers who sign up for a windows, Linux or MS SQL dedicated server.



The servers that will have free set up are Pentium D 930 3.0Ghz, 1GB DDR2-667 and 2 x 80GB or 2 x 160GB SATA HDD's with RAID 1. The servers come with full root access and unmetered traffic with 100Mbps traffic. The operating Systems such as Linux Fedora, Cent OS or Windows 2000 and Windows 2003 are included in the monthly fee of $150.



Dedicated servers tore also offers custom solutions for their customers that can be requested but currently are not being offered with a free setup. All dedicated servers as well as colocation services come with unmetered traffic with 100MBps connection.



Established in 2001, Stealth - ISS Inc. caters to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company’s headquarters are in Tampa, Florida, and its servers are colocated in data centers in the US, Canada and Europe.



For more information on web hosting services, contact Stealth – ISS Inc. at info@stealth-iss.com or http://www.stealth-iss.com and http://www.dedicatedserverstore.com. For ordering and more special offers with free setup, please go to: http://www.dedicatedserverstore.com/server-specials.html

