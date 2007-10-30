Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Stealth – ISS Inc. a computer security and data center service provider has announced that as of this week, it will provide free web hosting for military support organizations. Military support organizations, US military commands, non-profit organizations supporting military members and their families, veterans and reserve organizations as well as families paying tribute to their son or daughter as well as any other non-profit organization supporting active duty US and reserve military members are qualified to receive the free web hosting.



Established in 2001, Stealth - ISS Inc. caters to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company’s headquarters are in Tampa, Florida and its main business focus is IT security, regulatory compliance, data center services and vulnerability assessments.



For more information on web hosting services, contact Stealth – ISS Inc. at info@stealth-iss.com or http://www.stealth-iss.org.



