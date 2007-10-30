Breast Cancer Survivor Is A Double Winner at American Cancer Society Hit for the Cure

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Eighty-six players took part in the American Cancer Society 7th Annual Hit for the Cure at Red Mountain Ranch Country Club. One of nine breast cancer survivors in the tournament, Jane Wakefield, won trophies in the women's doubles and mixed doubles categories. The event raised over $15,000.00 for women affected by breast cancer.



Wakefield and her partner, Barb Oats, were victorious in the Women's Doubles challenge. Later, Wakefield teamed up with Andy Browning for a straight set match win in the mixed doubles category.



The 7th Annual Hit for the Cure was a monetary success, and Wakefield believes it helps raise awareness that breast cancer is now treatable with more options available to women. Offering hope for others with her own story of survival, Wakefield says, "I focused on strengthening my entire body, especially my immune system." She attributes a change in diet and a positive outlook to achieving victory, personally and on the court. The money raised at the 7th Annual Hit For The Cure Tennis Benefit is going to the American Cancer Society for research, education and patient services.



