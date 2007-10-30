Premier Auto and Truck Procurement Solution Offers Comprehensive Yellow Pages Directory for Auto-Related Services

Mission, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Automotix, the leading auto, truck and parts procurement solution for buyers and sellers now provides an extensive Yellow Pages Directory. The new Directory is freely available to all visitors and will enhance the overall goal of complete auto and truck related solutions and services.



The Yellow Pages section contains local and nationwide automotive business listings for thousands of dealers including addresses, maps and directions. Specific geographic searching is available by US state or major cities.



The Automotix Yellow Pages has listings for Auto Parts Stores, Salvage Yards, Auto Repair Shops, Car Restoration Shops, Automobile Engine Repair Shops, Aftermarket and OEM Parts Dealers, Car Dealerships, Auto Body Shops, Collision Repair Centers, Antiques/Classics Shops, Towing Services, Road Side Services, Auto Insurance Agents, Used Car Dealers and many more categories.

Automotix plans to expand category listings to include car washes, auto and truck financing, and gas stations.



The Yellow Pages Section is located at http://www.automotix.net/yellowpages/



Automotix will soon roll-out a new site design and layout to enhance user experience. The new design has a completely reorganized site navigation structure and user-friendly directions for taking advantage of the site’s powerful features.



ABOUT AUTOMOTIX

Automotix (Automotive Instant Exchange) is renowned as the auto procurement solution for buying and selling cars or trucks, used parts, and other auto and truck related products. A patent-pending technology allows users to instantly connect to an established network of thousands of buyers and sellers.



The Automotix total solution at http://www.automotix.net is a powerful tool for individuals and businesses of any size. Subscribers include buyers and sellers from the general public to mechanics, salvage yards, car repair shops, auto parts suppliers, part brokers, and professional car buyers.

