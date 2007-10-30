Megaglobe Search Engine Is Now Partner of the US Governement

Covington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Megaglobe Inc has become a new US Government Contractor and intends to develop more services to help the US Government and citizens in their online researches. Lately, Megaglobe has enhanced its international search engine.with new video and image features. Since its initial launch in July, Megaglobe has already been listed as one of the top 100 search engines. Today, the search engine receives between 30,000 and 80,000 visitors per day and over 1 million visitors per month. Megaglobe has also become a registered member of the Better Business Bureau, reaffirming their commitment to provide the best in customer satisfaction.



With an innovative new page rank method and a strategy to minimize click fraud for advertisers, Megaglobe.com is poised to shake up the the search engine industry.



The Google-slayer has arrived. Playing David to the Google Goliath, Megaglobe.com is poised to scale the peak of the search engine industry with new technological innovations.



“After having advertised extensively on major search engines, I have personally experienced the scale of click fraud that occurs,” says Naima Moore, CEO of Megaglobe. “Megaglobe was born out of that experience, to offer advertisers the best value for their money.”



Megaglobe (available at http://www.megaglobe.com) will be Google’s hottest competition in a long time, protecting its advertisers from fraudulent click-throughs on their sponsored spots. Experts have estimated that click fraud accounts for as much as 30 per cent of an online advertiser’s expense, and Megaglobe will offer a revolutionary 0 per cent click fraud rate for sponsored ads. Advertisers will be able to verify clicks by comparing Megaglobe’s online reporting with their own server logs. Megaglobe’s sponsored listings will also be cheaper than those available on Google, Overture and Miva.



In addition, Megaglobe has come up with a new page rank method to offer users the best results for their searches. The search engine will trawl through more than a billion indexed pages, and search results can be translated into 150 languages, making Megaglobe the world’s first truly international search engine.



“So many advertisers I know have completely stopped opting for online spots because of click fraud,” says Moore. “Megaglobe will address that crucial issue, as well as provide a much more efficient search algorithm, to seriously challenge Google’s reign at the top”



For interviews you can contact Mega globe press center directly from the contact form on the Megaglobe website

