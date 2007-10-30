New Information Website for Fairfax County Real Estate

Alexandria , VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2007 -- Between 2002 and 2005, Fairfax County real estate values were some of the fastest risers in the country. Now that the housing market is in a downturn, those values and home prices have become more stable and a number of properties have hit the market. A newly launched web site will be offering valuable tools for investors and home buyers looking to take advantage of the market cool down in Fairfax County.



Fairfax County Homes Online is a new web site which provides buyers and sellers with everything necessary for becoming involved in this particular real estate market. Buyers will be able to search MLS listings, every single property listed by every single real estate company. First time buyers will also appreciate the home buying reports that will answer their questions and provide them with important tips they can use as they go through the process. Another nice feature for buyers is the Dream Home Search where buyers can enter their specifications and be notified when properties matching those criteria hit the Fairfax County real estate market.



The site offers good things for sellers as well. By targeting an audience interested in Fairfax County real estate, the site increases the odds of connecting an available property with prospective buyers. A number of free reports for home sellers are also on the site. For sellers, however, one of the best site features may be the free home evaluation. Sellers submit some basic information about their home then they receive an analysis of their home’s value by email without paying a penny or speaking to an agent.



The man behind Fairfax County Homes Online is Jack Ziegelmayer, a RE/MAX Allegiance agent, who specializes in selling residential homes, condos, and townhouses in this part of Virginia. With the launch of the site, Ziegelmayer hopes to more easily connect buyers and sellers in Fairfax County.



To learn more about Fairfax County real estate or the web site, visit http://www.fairfaxcountyhomesonline.com.

