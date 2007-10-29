Philadelphia Attorney Hill Wilson Presents at the American Board of Vocational Experts’ Fall Conference

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esq. of Philadelphia recently addressed the topic of “Taking VE Skills to the Next Level: Tips & Traps,” How to Be the Vocational Expert that Every Lawyer Seeks to Hire at the American Board of Vocational Experts’ fall conference. The conference was held at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, S.C., on October 20.



Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice.



Hill Wilson has been named the Pennsylvania Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) “A Mind Is” Annual Giving Society and has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal. She has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few. She maintains an office in Philadelphia. For more information, go to http://www.rhwilson.com.

