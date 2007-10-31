New Comprehensive Online Source for Haymarket Real Estate

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Virginia’s real estate market had been particularly vigorous just a few years ago with house values and prices soaring in many of the top neighborhoods. As the market cools, buyers are still eager to locate good deals on Haymarket real estate, as well as Gainesville real estate and Bristow real estate. With their proximity to Washington D. C. and the Blue Ridge Mountains, these three areas are still popular with buyers and investors. Only recently, however, did it become easier for those parties to connect with willing sellers.



Although called Search Haymarket, the site is geared towards the three most popular areas in Prince William County, Virginia (Haymarket, Gainesville, and Bristow). Sellers will have an advantage because their online listings will be searched by potential buyers who already have a strong interest in the Bristow, Haymarket, or Gainesville real estate market. Additionally, sellers can benefit from a number of free reports and other resources that will help them as they get their home on the market. One of those resources is a free computerized home value evaluation. By entering some basic information, sellers will receive a report of how much their home is currently worth.



Buyers pursuing the Haymarket, Gainesville, or Bristow real estate markets will also benefit from using the site. Their MLS searches will be automatically targeted to these specific locations so they can locate properties in their desired areas. As with sellers, buyers can find useful guides, reports, and calculators to make the process more understandable, especially if it’s their first time. Another asset is the site’s Dream Home Finder which lets buyers enter details about the property they want so they can be notified when homes meeting their criteria land on the market.



The Search Haymarket site was created by Adam Davis, a RE/MAX Allegiance agent and director of the Davis R. E. Group in Virginia. Davis specializes in working with buyers and sellers in the Gainesville, Bristow, and Haymarket real estate markets.



To learn more about Haymarket real estate or the web site, visit http://www.searchhaymarket.com.



