Producer Pack Release Deep House Pressure Sample Pack

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Deep Kats, one of Londons newest & coolest Deep House production artists , create the ultimate Deep House Music sample pack, containing all the deep house sound files you'll ever need to make cutting edge Deep House grooves.



This pack has been carefully compiled from scratch to give you that definitive edge over everyone else on the scene



Over 560 files of beats, Synths, loops, bass, deep chords, sweeps, pads, organs, Keys, Rhodes, filter sweeps & much much more.



Created by Deep House producers, for Deep House producers, this pack will not disappoint you. This pack can also be used in Chicago House, Detroit House, Tribal House, Progressive Deep House, techno, electro and more..



All sounds are REX2 format ONLY.



Deep house is a style of house music which fuses elements of Chicago house, 80's soul, jazz-funk and Detroit techno. The Jazz influences of deep house are most frequently brought out by sustained augmented or diminished chords which span several bars, which give the tracks a slightly dissonant feel. The use of vocals is also more common in deep house than in many other forms of house music. This sample pack costs £24.95.

