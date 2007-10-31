Survey Says, Almost 20 Per Cent of Spouses Don’t Tell Their Partner About Speeding Tickets

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Today, kanetix ® (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released the results of its online survey, the kanetix QuickPoll that asked visitors if they’ve ever NOT told their spouse about getting a speeding ticket. Surprisingly, 19 per cent said ‘Yes’-- almost 1 in 5!



“Often, if you get a minor speeding ticket and it is your first ticket your auto insurance premium won’t be affected,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix.ca. “But, if it’s your second or third chances are your rates will go up and this may be why some people hid it from their spouse.”



Whether you have a spotless driving record, or a ticket or two (or three), kanetix.ca can help you make sure you are not paying unnecessarily high auto insurance premiums (and many people do.) At http://www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance, kanetix offers auto insurance consumers—with or without tickets—a better and quicker way to shop for auto insurance; after all, kanetix is the website where insurance companies compete, and you save money.



Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's leading national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. kanetix visitors can select the insurance quote of their choice and where available, choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is a leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.