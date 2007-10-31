IDX Broker Adds Possibilities to Robert Darrow’s Real Estate Site

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to add Robert Darrow from Darrow West Realty to its client list.



IDX works with Darrow West Realty to create an easy to use format for real estate purchasing. With regularly updated home listings from the MLS of Northern Illinois (MLSNI), the IDX software, or internet data exchange, opens up thousands of property listings from the Northern Illinois area to Robert Darrow’s customers.



The IDX Broker application is seamlessly integrated with Robert Darrow’s web page, and offers many options for customization such as customized branding, featured listings slideshows, and email updates to potential leads. Additionally, lead management tools and traffic reporting give Darrow West Realty the power to follow up with their website users.



Because of the consumer’s ability to instantly see the homes that meet with his or her preferences on the realtor’s website, the chances of client retention greatly increase, generating more leads for Robert Darrow.



About Robert Darrow

Robert has spent the last twenty years developing highly specific marketing techniques to bring the very best strategies and technology to his clients. His arsenal includes an army of computers, a personal home page, e-mail, and the latest communication tools. "My technological experience includes automated reader response, 24 hour automated response, fax on demand service, web based publication, internet response and more! These are technologies traditional brokers have been slow to embrace."



The son of a successful real estate Appraiser and Developer, Robert Darrow has had Real Estate in his blood his whole life. A proud life-long Chicagoan, he has been involved in real estate projects since he was 5 years old. After attending the University of Iowa, Robert returned to the suburbs to work at his father's commercial brokerage and development company. After many projects were completed he took a position with Chicagoland's oldest and largest relocation company. After seven years, Robert ventured back into residential brokerage. He joined a downtown real estate company in 1997 and while there, steadily moved up in the ranks of top-producing agents. In the last 2 years, Robert's volume of sales placed him in the top 5% and top 2% of sales agents in Chicago for those 2 years.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.

