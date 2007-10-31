IDX Helps Sunshine Real Estate Shine with the Northern Illinois MLS Listing Data

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Realtor Mathew Zivkovic with Sunshine Real Estate to its client list. The addition of IDX to Zivkovc’s website allows instant customer access to the information provided by the MLS of Northern Illinois (MLSNI), saving agent time and increasing lead accumulation and retention.



IDX Broker, using the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) software, extracts and transfers property listings from the real estate agents subscribed to the MLS database and integrates it into the client’s website. The information is then presented in a way that makes it indistinguishable from the existing website. Zivkovic is provided with administrative access that allows him to change layout, design, and add from a list of options that will further help with his lead retention and information gathering.



The IDX Broker application provides advanced search options and valuable utilities to consumers; encouraging further interest in Sunshine Rea Estate’s services and potentially producing an increase in lead generation. The My Property Manager tool allows site visitors to save searches and listings, and Automatic Email Updates provides daily announcements regarding newly listed properties that match the consumer’s predefined search criteria. IDX makes sure that the properties viewed are not only presented in a pleasing format, but that the information is kept current with daily updates.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

