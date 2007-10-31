Rodeo Drive's Real Nip and Tuck Center

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Although word has it TV’s Nip/Tuck is headed for Rodeo Drive, in the real world, Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery is the first and only plastic surgery center on Beverly Hills’ ultimate address. Lloyd Krieger, M.D., founder and Medical Director of the center, who has been featured in such media as Fortune, The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Access Hollywood and other media, is known both as an artist and an innovator in the world of Los Angeles cosmetic surgery, including such procedures as rhinoplasty and tummy tuck.



The Rodeo Drive Chin Rejuvenation™:



Perhaps best known for his Rodeo Drive Mommy Makeover™, created for women who want their stomachs and breasts to look the way they did before their pregnancy, Dr. Krieger now introduces the Rodeo Drive Chin Rejuvenation™, a transformational minimally-invasive plastic surgery procedure, ideal for patients who (no matter how much they exercise or how much weight they lose) are tired of seeing that double chin staring back at them in the mirror.



The Rodeo Drive Chin Rejuvenation™ is a unique form of facial rejuvenation, a chin and neck liposuction procedure that does not take a long time in the operating room or have a prolonged recovery period. Despite its minimally invasive nature, this cosmetic surgery can make a dramatic change in a person’s appearance. In the past, patients would need a facelift or necklift to correct the problem of excess fat under the chin and in the neck. But, for appropriate candidates, this procedure is effective, has little downtime and successfully addresses the problem of the annoying "double chin" or overly full-looking neck. The Rodeo Drive Chin Rejuvenation™, which is ideal for both men and women, can dramatically improve a person’s appearance with minimal downtime and less risk of scarring. Compared with the routine facelift or necklift, Dr. Krieger’s procedure is less expensive, easier to recover from, affords minimal recovery time and can have remarkable benefits for the ideal candidate.



Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery is Beverly Hills’ most elegant of medical facilities, featuring state-of-the-art exam rooms, marble counter tops, bamboo floors, and leather chairs. To accentuate the aesthetics of the center, there are original Andy Warhol paintings hanging on the walls.



Dr. Krieger completed his education at Stanford University and the University of Chicago. He completed his residency at UCLA and maintains plastic surgery operating privileges at UCLA and Cedars-Sinai medical centers. More information is at http://www.lipoonrodeo.com and http://www.niptuckrodeodrive.com.



Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery and its medical director Dr. Lloyd Krieger have been featured in the local, national, and international media. Some recent stories have appeared on Access Hollywood, Elle, Star, InTouch Weekly, Life & Style, Maxim, The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Daily News, The Washington Times, KTLA Morning News, Univision, Telemundo, France’s Télévision Française 1, Japan’s Chocolat Siene magazine, Mexico City’s Reforma magazine, Denmark’s Q magazine, Sweden’s AftonBladet newspaper, New Zealand’s Flipside magazine, and England’s Daily Mail newspaper and Grazia magazine.

