Dentists using Diamond D Denture Resin as Practice Builder for Dentures

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Diamond D Denture resin is an dental acrylic that has little to no problems with breakage. Teeths bond much better to the acrylic. Diamond D Ultra Impact Denture Acrylic is offered as the base polymer for the Premium, Impact Resistant Dentures offered at Dentists and Dental Clinics who specialize in quality, good fitting dentures and dentures for family members of the dental community. Dentists are switching to prescribing Diamond D Ultra Impact Denture Resin to build a Viable Denture Practice. Patients who have had strong bite to pose problems with reoccurring breakage and teeth popping are switching to Diamond D Denture resin.



"We began using a new acrylic for the "gum" portion of our dentures during the fourth quarter of 2006. Diamond D acrylic has been on the market for a couple years now and we couldn't be more pleased with the results we have received. Since it's introduction into our office in October of 2006 we have seen far fewer to no problems with breakage and the teeth are bonding much better to the acrylic. If you have had a strong bite to pose problems with reoccurring breakage and teeth popping out call our office to schedule a Diamond D denture or to ask for more information!" says Courtenay, Receptionist Leslie Hazel



Another testimonial to the strength of the Diamond D Denture Acrylic is Precision Dental Ceramics Dental Laboratory www.pcdl-usa.com offers a lifetime warranty against breakage on their premium SuperNatural Dentures with confidence knowing that they are fabricated with Diamond D Ultra Impact Heat Cure Denture Acrylic. Test performed at an internationally renown Polymer Testing Laboratory ranks Diamond D Ultra Impact Denture Acrylic as the best. Results of the tests are available here. http://www.keystoneind.com/html/web-content/testing_data.html



Diamond D Ultra Impact Denture Acrylic is offered as the base polymer for the Premium, Impact Resistant Dentures offered by Dentists and Dental Clinics who specialize in quality, good fitting dentures and dentures for family members of the dental community. Diamond D Denture Acrylic is available through Keystone Industries extensive Dental Dealer Network. Samples can also be requested online now for practice builder or for the laboratory. Visit their website for requesting samples. Diamond D is manufactured in the United States at Keystone Industries.



