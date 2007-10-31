Local Productivity Expert Hosts Pro-Networking Workshop

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Bucks County Productivity Expert Neen James conducted a Pro-Networking™ Workshop on November 1 at the Union League in Philadelphia.



James presented two sold out Pro-Networking Workshops in August and September. Originally requested by James’ peers, the workshops outline her personal and proven strategies and tactics. James built an extensive network within months of moving from Australia to her new home near Philadelphia. James addresses a range of Pro-Networking tips during each workshop including:



· Maximize every networking opportunity



· Apply the BDA process of networking



· Create elevator, lobby and board statements



· Effectively use business cards



· Conduct productive business development



· Create your Personal Networking Plan



· Create a reputation and profile



As a result of these workshops James’ attendees are already sharing their results with her including more confidence when networking and more importantly new clients. For more information on the workshop, visit www.neenjames.com.



ABOUT NEEN JAMES

James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she served as the regional director for two years. For more information about Neen James, go to http://www.neenjames.com.

