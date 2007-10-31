Realtor Sandra Brown’s Website Uses IDX to Increase User Access and Potential Lead Generation

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today that Sandra Brown of Weichert Realtors and Lakeshore Partners has added IDX Broker to her website. This addition connects consumers in the Evanston, Illinois area with thousands of property listings from the MLS of Northern Illinois (MLSNI). This invaluable service is likely to attract consumers to her site, increasing her lead generating potential.



IDX Broker is the principle software application of IDX, Inc., which works by transferring listings data from the MLSNI to Brown’s website in an easy to navigate form that is completely unified with her display pages. In addition to providing simplified access to valuable property information, IDX Broker users benefit from utilities designed to enhance their websites that they can access and modify from their administrative logon. Features that are attractive to consumers, and encourage site traffic are mutually beneficial to Brown and her clients. Examples of these are lead management tools, detailed traffic reporting, featured listings design, and custom branding.



By signing up for automatic email updates from Sandra Brown’s website, consumers and prospective customers stay informed when newly listed properties match their specified criteria, cutting down Brown’s time investment and increasing customer ease with the home-buying process.



ABOUT SANDRA BROWN

Sandra Brown, award winning salesperson and co-owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Lakeshore Partners puts over 20 years local Evanston real estate experience to work for You. Sandra, a former middle school teacher is involved in the community and brings a wealth of experience in various phases of Evanston area real estate such as new construction and rehab projects including renovation of historically significant homes. She also has an advanced designation, SRES (Senior Real Estate Specialist) to help serve the real estate needs of the area's senior citizens.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

