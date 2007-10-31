IDX Adds to DBA Carrera & Associates’ Website Appeal With Customer Friendly Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- IDX, Inc. today made public their new client addition, James Carrera with DBA Carrera & Associates Realty. Located in Riverside California, Carrera is now able to provide a customer friendly search tool for his website visitors. In joining the growing network of real estate professionals benefiting from the addition of these valuable tools, James Carrera is effectively providing interested consumers with a connection to thousands of property listings from the Multi-Regional Multiple Listing Service (MRMLS).



IDX Broker uses IDX software to transfer information extracted from the MRMLS to Carrera’s website. The information fed to the search tool is kept current with 24hr automatic updates. James Carrera’s customers are now able to perform advanced searches based on their specified criteria and can use the property manager tool to save and keep track of listings in which they are interested. Additionally, by signing up for automatic email updates, consumers will receive daily notices that newly listed MRMLS properties match their specifications.



Along with the benefits IDX provides to his customers, Carrera can use the IDX tools to stay organized and save time. Lead management tools, detailed traffic reporting, and an array of customizable features all contribute to a potential increase in overall productivity and consumer appeal.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.

