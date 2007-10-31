Paul Mayer Adds IDX to His Realtor Website, Professionally Showcasing His Upscale Property Listings

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces the addition of Paul Mayer and Elite Pacific Properties to its list of service users. Elite Properties, based in Honolulu Hawaii, serves the pacific islands with buyer representation and advanced marketing options. Now with IDX Broker linking their customers to the thousands of property listings the local MLS, Honolulu MLS (HNMLS), offers they are increasing their lead potential, generating more options for their clients and adding to their marketing abilities.



IDX, or internet data exchange, is the method of extracting information from the HNMLS and then making it available for easily accessible display on Paul Mayer’s website. The IDX Broker application is seamlessly integrated within the contents of Mayer’s web pages, and gives him many options for customized integration, customized branding, featured listings slideshows, and home page quick searches. Additionally, lead management tools and traffic reporting give him the power to initiate and track valuable relationships with consumers.



Because of the ease of viewing available properties with the use of IDX, the agent’s website is now more user friendly and attractive to customers, therefore increasing the potential for higher rates of client retention and lead generation. An already professional agency, IDX adds to Elite’s reputation for offering the highest level service to its clients.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit HTTP://www.idxbroker.com.

