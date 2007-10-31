Novastor Enters Into Distribution Agreement With Synnex Corporation

Simi Valley. CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- NovaStor, a leading provider of software solutions for data availability and protection, announced today that it has signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a global IT supply chain services company. The agreement enables NovaStor to significantly expand its reach to more home and business users, featuring its comprehensive Workstation, Network and Online backup solutions through SYNNEX’s 15,000+ resellers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.



“The expansion of the NovaStor and SYNNEX relationship provides the reseller with the power of choice,” stated Mike Andrews, Managing Director and EVP of Worldwide Sales at NovaStor. “SYNNEX is a proven leader in distribution services and has a solid reputation among our existing reseller base. This partnership allows us to strengthen our existing distribution channels, while opening the door for NovaStor to explore new reseller relationships, and to expand our presence in the marketplace of providing data backup solutions.”



NovaStor’s products are available immediately through SYNNEX resellers and channels.



ABOUT NOVASTOR

NovaStor (http://www.novastor.com) is a leading, international provider of software solutions for data availability and protection. NovaStor provides software and services for the backup, restore and retention of business-critical data which together cover a wide application area -ranging from home, mobile users, SMB users, all the way through Enterprise users, globally. NovaStor's cost-effective solutions are platform- and hardware-independent and ensure that optimal technological and economical use is gained from the customer's existing and future IT environment.



NovaStor is headquartered in Switzerland (Rotkreuz), has offices in Germany (Hamburg) and the USA (Simi Valley), and is represented in numerous other countries through partnerships.












