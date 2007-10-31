Corby based Cunningtons Launches New Online Tool Shop in UK

Corby, United Kingdom -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- The Big Toolshop is proud to announce the launching of its new website portal for those wanting to buy tools on the internet.



The Big Toolshop is the online shop for Cunnington's, a well established tool shop that has served Leicestershire and Northamptonshire for over 30 years. The Big Toolshop aims to give the same high level of service to its online customers that their regular offline customers have come to expect.



The main focus will be to provide quality hand and power tools at prices that bring quality to their customer's front door. They have thousands of tools available for immediate delivery, at great prices for both trade and DIY customers.



Derek Ritchie, the Managing Director of Cunningtons states: “I am very pleased with the launch of www.thebigtoolshop.co.uk. Our aim is to establish a strong position online to widen our customer base so that we can sustain the business into the future.”



Sarah Ritchie, Director adds: “We see great opportunities online and believe that this heralds the future for Cunningtons. We look forward to the next 30 years of business with enthusiasm and pride.”



ABOUT CUNNINGTONS

Cunningtons has traded in Corby and Leicester for over 30 years, starting as a hardware store and evolving into a toolshop.



As a multi-brand outlet, it is able to supply some of the best power and hand tools available for tradesmen and DIY users alike.



(For more information please visit http://www.thebigtoolshop.co.uk)

