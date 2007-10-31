AIT Slashes Domain Registration Prices to the Bone and Gives Away Millions

Fayetteville , NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Today, the world of Domain Name Registration was made more competitive with the announcement of AIT’s (www.AITdomains.com) end-of-year registration rush.



“This three part promotion is designed for owners of web properties to clinch huge discounts during the holiday season taking advantage of many of the additional products and services we offer,” said Sean McCoy, AIT’s Chief Marketing Officer.



The first is ‘Refer a Domain Friend’ – anyone referring a friend upon registering a domain, will receive 1 free additional domain registration. The second is ‘Domain for Life’ – where AIT provides a free domain for life for any customer opting to utilize domain hosting from AIT in conjunction with the domain service. The third and final promotion is the ‘Bulk Domain Blitz’ – where anyone with 50 plus domains gets a per domain purchase price of $7.17.



“With last months domain industry price increase, this price point is by far the lowest and most aggressive in the industry, most of our rivals are hovering around the $10.00 to $30.00 mark per domain,” explained McCoy. All three specials come with a FREE shopping cart, FREE Blogging software, FREE secure certificate, and FREE secure email accounts that utilize the latest in encryption techniques to ensure privacy, plus lots’ more!



“With Christmas and Thanksgiving looming right around the corner, this is really a welcome relief for me and my business,” said Felix Hernandez an AITDomain’s customer and domain name speculative buyer. “The price increase for .com domain extensions really hit the industry hard, you see price increases everywhere,” Hernandez said. “I haven’t found anyone who can compete as aggressively as AIT can when it comes to bulk purchasing of domains.” Hernandez is not alone. The Blogosphere is full of Domain Name Prophets who worry that the 7% yearly increase in domain name registration and renewals will begin to take its toll on the registration market.



A recent online post by Michael Arrington on TechCrunch noted the 7% increase equated to roughly $0.42 more per domain. “This doesn’t sound like much of an increase, but Verisign now has the right, pursuant to a renegotiated contract with ICANN, to continue to raise wholesale prices 7% / year pretty much indefinitely…with roughly 65 million .com domain names registered worldwide, Verisign just added $27 million dollars per year to their bottom line…it’s good to be a monopoly,” Arrington writes.



“The savings offered are only a part of what makes this promotion so revolutionary,” insists John Horton, AIT Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We, AIT, will be selecting from its pool of business class customers 100 lucky winners who will all be eligible to receive $1 Million Dollars worth of Free Advertising in the Search Engine tyBit™ (www.tyBit.com).” Horton goes on to say that, “All our customers benefit from being able to park domains for free, they all have access to our affiliate marketing program Momentum, and just recently made available to all business class customers the government contracting portal Matchforce (www.MatchForce.Org and www.govtide.com), which matches business to government contracts, government purchasers to suppliers, and job seekers to various jobs.”

