Hilarious “Down There” Grooming Stories Can Win Hair Care Down There LOL Contest

Marina del Rey, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Believe it or not, 65 million adult women have groomed their “hair down there” in the past few years, according to research by the largest razor manufacturer in the world. And all of these women know that some pretty hysterical stories come from tending that delicate garden, whether it’s from shaving; waxing at home or a salon; using depilatories; sugaring; grooming with a partner or just plain plucking.



Now women (and men!) have an opportunity to turn those stories into a chance to win one of five Bikini Shaving Solutions worth $39 from Hair Care Down There (HCDT), haircaredownthere.com. To enter, email the funniest “down there” grooming story to: info@haircaredownthere.com by December 31, 2007 with email address, full name, address and phone number (HCDT contacts winners by phone). All information will be kept confidential. Winners and entries will be published on the LOL section of the website, but only first names and states will be used.



Entries will be judged by the entire www.haircaredownthere.com mailing list and the winners will be notified by Tuesday, January 17, 2008.



This ecommerce company features an exclusive shaving system in the Bikini Shaving Solution that solves all the problems women and men experience by shaving “down there.”



The first step is SHAVE, a shaving gel that’s crystal clear so users can see what they’re doing! It contains several key moisturizers, such as Tea Tree oil to prepare the delicate skin for shaving. Right after shaving, the area is sprayed with SOOTHE, which contains salicylic acid, a pore-cleansing topical exfoliant that helps prevent itching, irritation and ingrown hairs. The spray is followed up by dabbing SMOOTH on the area, a gentle formula with aloe, Allantoin and soothing Vitamins B & E to heal the area. The result? A smooth, problem-free area.



As an added bonus, every Bikini Shaving Solution comes with one-of-a-kind stencils to create a heart or a landing strip and a red stencil pencil to make the outline. And if someone isn’t familiar with those styles, they will be, because the Bikini Shaving Solution includes a full-color Style Guide showing the styles and giving directions.



People who are entering the LOL Contest or just need some good laughs will want to read the nearly-00 stories posted on the LOL section of www.haircaredownthere.com.



Just go to the home page and click on the LOL line listed in the HCDT Magazine on the left column.



Hair Care Down There was founded in 2003 to provide the best shaving products for “down there grooming” and their products have been featured in Cosmopolitan, SHAPE, STAR, Playboy, Msnbc.com., Angeles, SELF, and on hundreds of radio and television programs. HCDT received the Cosmopolitan Beauty Award for the BEST Bikini-line Beautifier for their launch product, the Ultimate Shaving Kit.

