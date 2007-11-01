College Financial Planning Thursday Night Presented at Scottsdale Public Library

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2007 -- A free workshop is being held for the parents of college bound high school students at the Mustang Library on North 90th Street in North Scottsdale on Thursday, November 1st from 7:15 to 8:45pm



The workshop will focus on little-known ways of getting money for college, no matter how much income you make, or how good of a student you have. The class will include such topics as how to double or triple your eligibility for free grant money, the secret to sending your child to a private or UC school for less than the cost of a junior college, and the single biggest mistake that 9 out of 10 parents make when planning for college. Everyone is welcome to attend, but the class is ideally suited for parents of high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.



The class is being taught by Ryan Blomster, one of the nation’s leading experts on paying for college, and the author of “How to Give Your Child a Four-Year College Education Without Going Broke.” Seating is free, but limited by the size of the room, and previous classes have filled up.



To reserve your seat, call the recorded message line at 480-588-1981, 24 hours a day.

