The New Version of the FotoTagger Image Annotation Tool Lets Users Instanaly Find Images

Ashburn, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Cogitum LC, a provider of software for personal content management, has released FotoTagger 2.6 (http://www.fototagger.com), the new version of its popular image annotation program.



FotoTagger is a free desktop tool designed for both personal and professional users of digital images, including users of photo cameras, professional photographers, travelers, family historians, genealogists, and documentation managers. It lets them effectively record and share information about content of images, as well as make image search much more relevant and precise.



Every person who has digital photos faces the problem of forgetting valuable information about people or objects captured on an image. Moreover, as the number of images grows, an ability to quickly find the desired image becomes crucial. FotoTagger eliminates this problem by allowing users to annotate individual elements or parts of the image. Users can place easy-to-hide annotation tags directly on a picture in order to describe specific objects. Each tag can have an arbitrary location and contain a free text capturing the names of the people, links to Web sites or other images, explanations, translations of inscriptions, and more. The tags can be hidden in a click of a button so the original view is never spoiled.



As images are annotated, FotoTagger lets users easily find people or objects by their names or other text typed in the tags across piles of digital pictures. With FotoTagger, there is no need to use old-fashion techniques trying to meaningfully name the file or create a hierarchy of folders on a hard disk. A user can enter the name of a person and FotoTagger will find all pictures where this person is captured.



To let users share annotation with an image wherever it goes, annotation tags are embedded in an ordinary JPEG file meaning the image content description always stays with the image itself. With FotoTagger, users can publish tagged photos to Blogger.com, LiveJournal, as well as to their own Web sites. Flickr users can use FotoTagger as a desktop enhancement of their Flickr accounts. They can tag photos with FotoTagger and upload them to a Flickr set in a click of a button. FotoTagger tags are converted into editable Flickr notes. Moreover, photos hosted on Flickr can be downloaded to FotoTagger with Flickr notes transformed to editable FotoTagger tags.



FotoTagger 2.6 includes powerful search and indexing feature, which helps to instantly find images across user's computer by file name or FotoTagger tags and caption. New FotoTagger enables users to:

- Easier and faster search, available in Organize mode now

- View IPCT data and other image attributes (such as full path, image size, file size, date of creation, date of indexing)



FotoTagger can be downloaded from the official product Website http://www.fototagger.com.



ABOUT COGITUM LC

Cogitum is an innovative software developing company with several award-winning personal software tools, including Co-Tracker and Co-Citer that gained total hundreds of thousands downloads.

