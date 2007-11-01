GetMeContent.com Acquisition Leads to a Concise, Groundbreaking Changes

Monsey, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2007 -- GetMeContent.com has been known for providing great services in top-notch content creation for several years now, but has only briefly began to use the name GetMeContent.com. The name change was enough to attract the attention of Paramedia, Inc, which recently acquired GetMeContent.com. With the help of this newly acquired, experienced management team, GetMeContent.com is making some bold changes that will result in groundbreaking additions to the website very shortly.



GetMeContent.com promises to provide the same great content and service that it has always offered, despite the company's acquisition by Paramedia, Inc. "We are very excited about our recent acquisition by Paramedia," Rahail Salamat, of GetMeContent.com was happy to tell us. "Paramedia has been in business for more than thirteen years, and as a result is bringing a large amount of expertise to our firm."



GetMeContent.com is well known for providing top-notch content solutions for their customers at prices that simply cannot be beat. The company specializes in content creation for other online business, especially as it pertains to website specific content and eBook creation. GetMeContent.com writers work very closely with their clients to guarantee that the content creates is the best possible fit for each website. GetMeContent.com enjoys a client base that is spread out all over the world, including clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.



GetMeContent.com's number one aim has always been to please the customer, and the website's acquisition by Paramedia, Inc. is only going to make this more possible by offering new services, greater deals and the same stellar content that GetMeContent.com has always been known for. GetMeContent.com has already rolled out a faster delivery guarantee, and the ability to accept secure online credit card payments. They're not stopping there, however, as they promise grand changes to the website which will be surprising to say the least.



"Don't miss what we have coming up next," Salamat told us, "We have a lot of great things planned for GetMeContent.com, and a few surprising twists are in the works. We have something truly groundbreaking planned, but you have to wait and see what it is."



GetMeContent.com's highly trained 35-person staff resides in a central office located within Monsey, New York. More information about the company and its recent acquisition by Paramedia, Inc. can be found at http://www.GetMeContent.com.

