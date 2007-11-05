SMS Helps to Reduce Website Downtime: Free Web Monitoring Mon.itor.Us Adds SMS Notification

Yerevan, Armenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Website is an important business tool and its availability is vital for today’s business. If the site is not reachable, the business loses customers, sales, and credibility. Early awareness about the website and network outage will help webmasters or site owners to promptly fix problems and reduce web service downtime.



Mon.itor.Us is providing free website monitoring with email and instant messenger notifications. Now customers can also buy credits for short text messages (SMS). This new feature will be appreciated by mobile users who need to react quickly and are running critical sites. Website owners and managers who are serious about their online business will get SMS alerts anytime and anywhere ensuring ultimate user experience without losing website generated income. .



About Monitis

Mon.itor.Us is a property of Monitis Inc. (http://www.monitis.com), a leading on-demand web performance monitoring services provider.. Companies and individuals use Monitis solutions to gain competitive advantage through efficient web marketing, sales, and IT operations. Monitis provides on-demand web monitoring services under http://www.monitis.com, http://mon.itor.us and http://www.semonics.com, http://www.mybuzzmonitor.com domains. The company has large community of users and provides free and premium on-demand monitoring services and customized enterprise performance management solutions.





