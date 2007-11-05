Dekart releases Private Disk 2.10 – encryption software that safeguards your data against theft and malware attacks. Now with Vista support.

Chisinau, Moldova -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Dekart, a developer of trusted security solutions releases version 2.10 of Private Disk, the top rated disk encryption software. The new version of Private Disk features advanced protection mechanisms against malware and viruses and a new secure data migration tool. Private Disk 2.10 also comes with support for Windows Vista.



No one questions the importance of a data protection nowadays, using reliable data encryption software is critical to the safety of any enterprise. The key challenge is – to balance security with cost and convenience. Dekart Private Disk successfully keeps this balance for over 12 years.



Dekart Private Disk is more than simple disk encryption software. It protects data against internal and external security threats, such as viruses, Trojans, adware, spyware, unauthorized access and third party intrusions. Due to its flexible architecture, Private Disk suits both: large organizations and individuals, offering intuitive use, portability and strong security for home and corporate users.



Version 2.10 comes with the following new features:



* Disk Firewall self-learning mode. When switched on, it keeps track of applications that are accessing the protected disk and composes a white list of applications that are allowed by the user to do so. When the disk is mounted next time, these rules are enforced automatically.



* Authenticity verification for Windows applications. This feature verifies whether a trusted application is authentic, and it is indeed the program that was once added allowed to work with the sensitive data (i.e. added to the white list). This way, Private Disk proactively protects the data from threats that come from compromised trusted applications (such as a program infected with a virus).



* PD File Move: organize your documents, and securely migrate them to a protected environment. The utility automatically finds the files you need, encrypts them, and then wipes out the originals, leaving no trace of their presence. File Move makes data migration simple and effortless; no file is left behind by accident, your privacy is guaranteed.



* Windows Vista support, 32 and 64-bit



Packed with many excellent features in a 2 MB installer, Private Disk requires a minimal amount of system resources, being a fast tool that relies on clean and solid code. Private Disk guarantees your privacy without getting in your way while you get your job done.



Dekart Private Disk is an innovative encryption software designed to satisfy all the security challenges of today. Using Private Disk, organizations can reduce the risk of data being lost or stolen, and comply with industry and regulatory mandates, such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SARBOX/SOX), Gramm-Leach Bliley Act (GLBA) and other regulations like the Federal Privacy Act, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Basel II.



Platforms: Microsoft Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP/2003/Vista 32, 64-bit



Price: 45 USD for a license. Volume discounts apply. Special pricing policies for students or educational institutions are available on request.



For further information about Private Disk and its new features, please visit. http://www.dekart.com/products/encryption/private_disk/



Download the trial version – a full featured version during the 30-day trial period from http://www.dekart.com/free_download/



ABOUT DEKART

Dekart develops trusted IT security solutions that address today’s endpoint security challenges. Founded in 1995, Dekart now serves several thousands of businesses and enterprises around the world. Dekart’s solutions help clients comply with electronic data regulations such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley and Basel II by eliminating data and identity theft and providing proper user authentication within the enterprise. These solutions include hard disk encryption and file encryption, and smart card and biometric authentication for multiple platforms. Dekart also delivers SIM and smart card management solutions, and manufactures the world's smallest USB plug-in smart card reader, compatible with all types of smart cards available on the market today. The company is headquartered in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, with resellers and OEM partners worldwide.

