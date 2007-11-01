New Energy Shot Energy Drink Formula Puts Kick Into Sales For Indianapolis Company

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2007 -- The company attributes the on-line spike in re-orders for the EPHRINE Plus® Energy Shot to new national print advertising, as well as the product delivering on its promise of convenience, portability, and a rapid-release energy-boosting formula promoted as “more kick, less can.”



On-line re-orders are on the rise for EPHRINE Plus® Energy Shot, a new energy shot energy drink product rolled out recently by Indianapolis-based DMD Pharmaceuticals. The company attributes the increase in web orders to a new national print advertising campaign and encouraging initial test marketing of the two-ounce product that promises convenience, portability, and a rapid-release energy-boosting formula promoted as “more kick, less can.”



“Initial test marketing results look promising, and we’re already receiving reorders,” said Dave Riddle, compliance officer for DMD Pharmaceuticals. “While it’s not a scientific sampling of results, we feel the rise in reorders is due to our EPHRINE Plus® energy shot product simply delivering on its promise.”



The convenient two-ounce energy shot promises a rapid-release kick of pharmaceutical grade caffeine with Vitamin B complex booster, taurine, and niacin—all without sugar to help avoid that ‘crashing’ feeling provided by similar energy drink products. “In truth, we’ve only just scratched the surface of the potential for this product—it’s just so convenient and right for today’s on-the-go consumer,” said Riddle.



The national print advertising, seen in such publications as Men’s Rx For Fitness, Soap Opera Weekly, Oxygen, and Muscle & Fitness, features the EPHRINE Plus® Energy Shot product over bold red to draw attention, with quick, simple copy explaining the benefits of the product.



“It’s important to understand that the ingredients in our new energy shot energy drinks are the same proven energy-boosting ingredients found in other popular energy drink brands,” said Riddle. “The difference here is the value and convenience of our ‘more kick, less can’ brand positioning.”



For more information about energy drink energy shots and a complete line of over-the-counter supplements from DMD Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.dmdpharm.com.



ABOUT

DMD is one of the leading marketers of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements with distribution in more than 50,000 convenience stores nationwide. The Peptime® family of energizers and other leading DMD dietary supplement brands include EPHRINE Plus® High Energy, Ultra EPHRINE Plus®, Peptime® Mini-White®, Peptime® Magnum 357, and Ginseng Vita Blitz®.



