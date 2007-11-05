Susan Motley Uses IDX Broker to Help Fulfill Her Clients Individual Needs

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Susan Motley of Motley Realty in Dixon California, to its growing network of real estate professionals using IDX Broker. This search tool addition provides Motley with the ability to link her clients to a valuable multiple listing service (MLS) search tool, connecting them with thousands of property listings from both the MetroList - Sacramento (Metrolist) and the Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS).



IDX Broker helps Motley stay current and competitive as she can now offer her clientele the easiest and most accessible way to connect with the communities they are interested in. With customizable search options, such as price, location, and bedrooms, the IDX tool allows the customer to narrow down their options based on their preferences, easing the realtor’s job and better enabling Motley to make sure her customers are seeing the houses that fit best.



For Susan Motley, IDX provides a hands-on format where she can access her account to change layout, options and design. She can also access customer tracking information, lead preference data and customer login controls from her own computer using her administrative password, which saves her valuable time.



ABOUT SUSAN MOTLEY

A professional realtor, Susan’s mission is to develop lifelong customers by focusing on the individual needs of her clients. She doesn’t just sell homes in Solano County; she is also a member of the community and committed to ongoing community involvement to help improve the quality of life for all Solano County residents.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

