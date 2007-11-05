IDX Gives Jennifer Wyman a Hand, Simplifying Consumer Access to Her Real Estate Listings

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today that Jennifer Wyman from Boca Pointe Country Club Real Estate in Boca Raton Florida has added the IDX tools to her website. This simplifies the consumer access point to the real estate process, giving Wyman time to put her energy into the areas that will benefit her the most – lead development.



The new addition of the IDX Broker search tools effectively gives Wyman the ability to connect consumers with thousands of property listings from the Palm Beach Regional MLS (RMLS-FL). IDX Broker uses IDX (Internet Data Exchange) technology to select and transfer information from the Regional Multiple Listing Service to Wyman’s search page. Flawlessly integrated with her website according to her design and format preferences, the IDX Broker application provides advanced, detailed search options and valuable utilities to potential customers, encouraging leads and client retention.



Along with customer search preference and save options, IDX gives Jennifer Wyman the ability to change style, format and search fields from her own computer as the administrator. She can also utilize such options as lead tracking and client management that will save her time and help her to better serve her clients.



ABOUT JENNIFER WYMAN

Jennifer is a Florida Realtor / Broker, a Revenue Manager for Club Med North America, a Group Sales Manager for Grand Bahama Vacations, the Marketing Head and Destination Manager for International Student Travel Corp, and the Director of Operations and Sales Manager for International Student Travel Corp.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

