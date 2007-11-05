Sourcio Received IT Mark: First Armenian Certified by European Software Institute

Yerevan, Armenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Armenian-based Sourcio specialized on customized web applications development, monitoring and support services heavily utilizing open source products. Sourcio is a developer of global monitoring products like Mon.itor.Us which became popular and gained lots of buzz and thousands of users worldwide. Sourcio provides cost effective solutions for companies of all sizes and has number of marquee customers in Europe and United States. IT Mark certification proves significant progress that the young but fast growing company achieved in short period of time.



IT Mark is developed by European Software Institute to enable IT companies make use of ESI knowledge and become more competitive in the markets. IT Mark is a business and technical process Certification that assesses companies’ quality and maturing from 3 complimentary points of view: Business Management, Information Security Management, and Software and Systems Processes. As is stated on ESI website “in matters relating to Business Management the reference used is the 10-Squared model, which was developed to assess applications for Venture Capital. From the Information Security Management point of view, the reference model is ISO 17799, whereas for Software & Systems a lightweight version of CMMI® is used, a standard globally acknowledged by the IT world with which ESI has broad experience providing services to enterprises in all five continents.”



According to Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and Founder of the company and former General Manager of Lycos Europe Company: “IT Mark provides Sourcio excellent opportunity to gain market recognition and achieve market differentiator for IT capability”.



ABOUT SOURCIO

Sourcio CJSC is an Armenian based company which provides global web applications development and operations support services. Utilizing open source and offshore location advantages, Sourcio provide cost efficient solutions for small and large companies worldwide. Sourcio developed such popular web destinations like mon.itor.us, Monitis.com, semonics.com, emrian.com and complex web applications for well known brand names.

