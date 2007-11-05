Free of Style Dance Convention in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Social change group "5LMT LLC" will be hosting an unprecedented dance event where Pittsburgh-area locals and visitors can meet their favorite choreographers and dancers in a 2-day instructional dance workshop focusing around the expression of dance called "Freestyle."



With 14 of the dance industry's top instructors, each teaching a segment in the weekend-long workshop, 5LMT founder and CEO Frank Denbow hopes to inspire confidence and the spirit of free expression in all attendees. The live music event after the first day of classes will benefit a local Pittsburgh charity, TASK, a non-profit 8th grade mentoring group.



"I wanted to do something interesting and fun, as well as help the community in a big way," says Denbow. "There are many area youth who are passionate about dance and hip-hop, and this convention seemed like the perfect fit with what TASK is about… I hope we can reach out and teach a lot of youth how to be better dancers, as well as better people in society because they can apply the same confidence required to dance in other aspects of their daily lives."



Choreographers in attendance will include Laurie Ann Gibson who has done work for Pepsi, Diddy (Sean Combs), and Missy Elliott, Cedric Gardner from So You Think You Can Dance and Twitch from MTV's Wade Robson Project. Each choreographer will teach an hour-long instructional workshop centered around freestyle.



The event will feature Pittsburgh's hottest DJ's, door prizes, hip-hop vendors, and dance battles between participants and instructors alike. The capstone will be a performance by all the instructors, as well as local Pittsburgh dancers such as the "Caution Crew."



Free Of Style will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on November 3rd and 4th. Anyone wishing to learn more or register can do so at FreeofStyle.com. For more information about 5lmt, check out 5lmt.com or call the office at 201-220-2107.



