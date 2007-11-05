"Kid Tales" Promotes Creative Thinking

Howell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Author Michael Paul Miller has written a modern day storybook which helps parents to enhance the imaginative and creative thinking skills of their children.



“Kid Tales” focuses on the story itself, rather than illustrations, so that children are free to think about and interpret the characters and events for themselves. Children are encouraged to ‘think outside the box’ while brushing up on important auditory learning skills.



“In today’s world, children are constantly presented with visual stimulus such as television, video games, car DVD players, and more,” Mr. Miller explains. “Even for younger children, most books rely heavily on illustration to stimulate and entertain. ‘Kid Tales’ allows kids to visualize the stories for themselves, while entertaining and strengthening listening skills.”



“Kid Tales” consists of ten short stories that tell tales of sea captains, princesses, giant pet goldfish and other interesting characters, all of which are sure to stoke a child’s imagination.



“Kid Tales” was published via the online publishing service Lulu.com. Copies of the book can be purchased through the author’s website www.kidtales.net.



Michael Paul Miller is 34 years old and works in Princeton, N.J. He lives near the ‘Jersey Shore’ with his wife and four children. “Kid Tales” can be purchased at www.kidtales.net.









