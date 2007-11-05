Great Community Impact, Small Environmental Footprint

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- As part of their continued commitment to the environment and to the community, Blenz Coffee will open the doors to its first LEED-certified location at Tsawwassen Town Centre in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, on November 5th.



LEED stands for Leader in Energy and Environmental Design, as certified in Canada by the Canada Green Building Council. This internationally accepted benchmark for the design, construction and operation of high performance green buildings has raised the bar for developers. Certification requires a complete approach to sustainability by recognizing the building's performance in five key areas of human and environmental health: sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality. This coffee shop is a first for Blenz and one of only a handful of LEED-certified buildings in BC.



As with all Blenz coffee shops, the Tsawwassen Blenz, owned and operated by Annu Bala Sharma, will offer a fine selection of premium beverages and foods. As an added service to her guests, Ms Sharma is also providing free wireless internet access. “We are so excited to be opening our new store. It will be a great place for people to meet, socialize, work, and relax,” says Ms Sharma, “and I’m especially proud that we’re opening a store that’s environmentally friendly.”



Developing the Tsawwassen location for LEED certification is one of many improvements Blenz Coffee is making to its operations that will lessen the impact on the environment. “I’m extremely excited about the opening of this location!” says George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee. “Naturally, this project posed several challenges in the design and construction, but in the end we couldn't be happier with the result. We have a beautiful location in a great community and we’re able to help the environment. What more could we have wanted?”



ABOUT BLENZ THE CANADIAN COFFEE COMPANY LTD™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz' beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Their commitment to staff training, providing an excellent customer experience and a great cup of coffee has fueled Blenz' growth from its inception. Blenz operates a network of over 85 franchise locations in British Columbia as well as Japan, China, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the Philippines.



