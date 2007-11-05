Dayna Blumel Uses IDX Broker to Link Her Community to Her Living: Real Estate

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Dayna Blumel with Long and Foster Realtors, Inc., to its network of professionals in the real estate industry using its helpful and affordable search tool, IDX Broker. This new website addition enables Blumel to connect her clients with thousands of property listings from the Metropolitan Regional Information Systems (MRIS), while providing her with a variety of customizable features designed to enhance her business’ productivity, increasing her available time.



IDX, Inc. uses the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) to extract listings information from the MRIS and then displays them according to Blumel’s specifications on her website. The IDX search tool includes information such as price and location, and also has additional options like automatic email updates when new properties fitting the search criteria appear, allowing consumers to create a personalized real estate experience.



Blumel is able to control how her search tools are integrated into her site, what options they display and how they are formatted from her own computer. She can also access features such as lead tracking, customer login data, brand logos and sideshows, making the IDX product a personalized addition to her website.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

